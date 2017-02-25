Community helps clean Little Havana neighborhood

A group of Memphians took to the streets to help clean up their neighborhood on Saturday.

The group included students from University of Memphis, local high school students, a probate judge, and others came together to clean the Little Havana neighborhood.

"The purpose of the cleanup was to bring awareness to the residents in Little Havana that they should take responsibility for cleaning up their neighborhood," community leader Patricia Rogers said. "I have been on a reconnaissance tour to identify neighborhoods in need of being cleaned up and beautified. Fox Hollow Townhomes is just one of many neighborhoods in need of beautification."

