Oxford police investigate shooting, robbery attempt

Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police were called to Pegues Road around 7:30 p.m. when they found a man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

The victim told police two men approached him and asked for a cigarette. He said the two men then pulled out firearms and tried to rob him of his money and jewelry.

When the victim refused, one of the suspects fired.

The victim was taken to the hospital but was released shortly after.

No arrests have been made in this case. If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call OPD at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

