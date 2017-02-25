Wolfchase Galleria celebrates 20 year anniversary

Wolfchase Galleria is celebrating the mall’s 20th anniversary.

Saturday’s celebration featured live music, a fashion show, and giveaways.

Over the years, the mall has helped transform Germantown Parkway into a major retail area.

“We are celebrating 20 fantastic years in the Memphis community being the largest indoor retail destination,” Director of marketing and business development Arianne Cousin said.

Memphis police were on hand at the event to discuss neighborhood watch initiatives and spread the word about their officer recruitment campaign.

