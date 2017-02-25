VIDEO: Panda cub needs hugs from her keeper

Children visiting the panda research center in Sichuan Province laughed with delight at seeing a baby panda hug his keeper’s leg.

The cub, named Yazhu, wanted her keeper to know he was her favorite.

The keeper was trying to get bamboo shoots ready for the panda’s lunch. After gathering enough bamboo, her keeper picked Yazhu up and carried her to her playground ladder.

