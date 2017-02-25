Family hopeful justice will come for hit-and-run victim

William Phillips, also known as Christopher, was out for dinner with a friend when he was struck by a car and killed.

Phillips was on Madison Avenue near Overton Square on Wednesday night. After eating at LBOE, he was struck by a silver Ford Mustang.

The driver is still on the loose.

Phillips’ family said he loved food and was well known in the restaurant community. They said he managed several local restaurants and worked at Andrew Michael’s Italian Kitchen for years.

“It’s just as horribly devastating as you can ever possibly imagine,” Phillips’ uncle Dan Haile said.

Chris graduated from Southaven High School and attended Mississippi State and University of Memphis before his death at 32 years old.

His family hopes whoever is responsible will serve their due punishment.

“The hardest part is that he won't get to live the rest of what was an extremely interesting and joyful life, and I'll miss him. We'll all miss him terribly,” Haile said.

While they’ve gone three nights without any answers, family members are optimistic that they will see justice.

“If it was an accident, undoubtedly, but nonetheless we’re extremely hopeful that the person who did this will ultimately be held responsible,” Haile said.

Memphis police said they have gotten several tips that they are following, but the driver has not been identified.

