MPD: 3 Macon Rd robberies could be connected

Memphis Police Department is looking for two men accused of robbing a supermarket.

Police said the two men entered La Fiesta Supermarket on Macon Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday, forced employees and customers to the floor, and escaped with money.

No injuries occurred during this robbery.

One suspect was not seen by many customers as he served as a lookout. The other suspect is described as 6 foot, 180 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, a black mask, grey pants, black shoes, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Police believe this robbery could be tied to two other recent robberies on Macon Road. They said in all three robberies, the suspects forced the victims and witnesses to the floor while robbing the business.

Caminos de Michoacan was robbed on February 17 and Taqueria El Ranchito was robbed on February 20. All three stores are located on Macon Road and had similar suspect descriptions.

No arrests have been made. If you have information that may assist the case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.