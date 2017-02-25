Person killed in South Memphis crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Person killed in South Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person is dead after a crash in South Memphis.

The crash happened at Kansas Street and Fields Avenue.

Police said the crash only involved one vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

