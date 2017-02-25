Man wanted for sex crimes in MN arrested in Millington

A man wanted out of Minnesota for sex crimes was found and arrested in Millington.

U.S. Fugitive Apprehension Bail Enforcement investigators found David Hicks at a home on Cades Brook Drive in Millington on Saturday.

Hicks was quickly taken into custody without incident.

Hicks was wanted after he failed to appear in court in September 2016. He was wanted on charges of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree involving a mentally impaired or helpless victim.

When he failed to appear in court, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

