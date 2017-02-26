Man killed in I-240, Airways crash

A man is dead after a crash on Interstate 240 at Airways Boulevard.

A driver of a Ford Expedition told officers he was driving on I-240 when he was hit by a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The driver then tried to drive past him, then hit a wall and flipped over, according to the police report.

Police said the driver of the Chevy, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

