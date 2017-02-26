Dancing for Our Stars blog: A visit to the Baddour Center

"Well, I've been here since 2016. And actually, I love it here." says Rachael Bonner. Rachael is another one of the residents here at The Baddour Center.

As some of you may know, I have been training in the very capable hands of my co-worker Maggie Green for dance training. In just six days, we will be competing in "Dancing for Our Stars" to benefit the Baddour Center in Senatobia, MS.

I was asked by The Baddour Center's Community Engagement Director, Jenny Hurt, to be a part of this year's event. When I realized that I have absolutely no dance experience at all, I had to find help fast. So I've been training with our Digital Content Producer Maggie Green over the past twelve weeks. You may have seen some of the highlight videos on my Facebook page and Instagram feed.

On Saturday, February 19, Maggie and I had the pleasure of visiting the Baddour Center. We have been training for the past three months and haven't really seen who we were helping. This was our opportunity to put faces to the money we are raising. Maggie and I had the opportunity (and nerves) to do a full dress rehearsal of our routine for the residents.

The Baddour Center works with adults with special needs and gives them the chance to grow personally and productively. Their 120-acre campus is complete with living facilities, job training, recreational areas, and a chapel.

One of the opportunities they give their residents is the packaging center contracted through FedEx. This job opportunity allows them to live independently and make their own money. One of the most important things The Baddour Center wants to provide their residents is a sense of independence. Outside of working, the residents can also be a part of The Miracles Choir and art, music, and dances classes.

As you can see in the video, these residents know how to dance. As part of the Dancing for Our Stars event, dancers like Jonathan will have their own time in the spotlight. Events put on by The Baddour Center allow their residents to put those music, art, and dance classes to good use and show of their natural talents. Just as Maggie and I have been working hard to learn how to dance, so have they.

