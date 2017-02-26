MPD searches for missing teen with autism

Memphis Police Department is searching a missing teen.

Police said Neosha Williams, 14, went missing from the 4100 block of Graceland Road near Hillcrest High School.

Family says Williams is autistic and has a learning and mood disorder.

She is described as 5’4”, 120 pounds, medium complexion, with shoulder length, dark black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black tights and shoes.

If you see Williams or know her whereabouts, call Missing Persons at 901-636-4479 or Memphis police at 901-545-COPS.

