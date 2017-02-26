Severe storms possible this week

An influx of gulf moisture and an incoming cold front will likely spark a few strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday night and early Wednesday. For February standards, severe parameters are high. Typically when we see this set-up, the Mid-South receives a few severe thunderstorms.

TIMING: Thunderstorms will develop on Tuesday evening and will continue through the first part of the day Wednesday. Rain could develop as early as 1 p.m. on Tuesday, but the severe thunderstorms won't start developing until after 6 p.m. Storms will be possible overnight and through early Wednesday morning. Although rain will continue through noon, the severe threat should be east of our area by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

THREATS: The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rain and lightning will also be an issue. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Please download the WMC Weather app to make sure you have the best resource for weather updates! The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this system and will update you frequently on-air, online and on the app.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.