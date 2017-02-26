Haslam's gas tax plan faces resistance - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Haslam's gas tax plan faces resistance

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff

MEMPHIS, TN

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam encountered some Republican resistance in Nashville to his plan to raise the state’s gas tax for the first time in almost three decades.

One Mid-South legislative leader said the transportation issues are crucial.

Collierville legislator and state senate GOP leader Mark Norris said he supported many cuts during his time in Nashville and the state has not been repairing roadways like it should.

Money from the gas tax increase would be earmarked to clearing a $6 million backlog of state road projects.

“I talk about keeping Tennessee safe,” Norris said. “I talk about public safety. We have 20,000 bridges here in Tennessee too, many of which are dangerous. They're unsafe.”

Haslam’s plan would increase the gas tax by seven cents per gallon, and diesel tax by 12 cents.

