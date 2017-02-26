Tigers baseball completes weekend sweep of Illinois State

Memphis Tigers baseball took quite a circuitous route, but managed to pull off a weekend sweep over Illinois State at FedExPark.

The weekend started with Memphis giving up three runs in the first inning to Illinois State on Friday, but five strong innings from Alex Hicks and three more from Colton Hathcock would salvage the game as the Tigers offense put up a three-spot in the sixth inning to pull away for the 5-4 win.

Saturday, the Tigers pulled off a comeback for the ages.

Illinois State jumped out to an 11-0 lead in just the third inning before Memphis inched closer.

A seven-run fifth inning was the tipping point, followed by runs in the eighth and ninth to force extra innings.

Seven combined shutout innings from James Muse and Johnathan Bowlan anchored the Tigers as they went on to win with a bases loaded walk in the 11th inning.

Sunday was the easiest game to handle for the faint of heart.

Connor Alexander dominated Illinois State with seven shutout innings of three-hit, one-walk ball behind nine strikeouts.

The bullpen held sturdy for the 3-1 victory as Memphis moved to 4-2 on the season.

Next up is a mid-week trip to Oxford for one game against undefeated Ole Miss on Tuesday.

