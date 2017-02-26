MPD: Woman sexually assaulted after leaving club downtown

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman said she was sexually assaulted in Downtown Memphis on Friday morning.

Police said the 23-year-old was at a club in the area of Lt. George W. Lee Avenue and B.B. King Boulevard around 3 a.m. when she remembered waking up in the backseat of a car with a man who sexually assaulted her and another man, who was driving,

The victim told police that the driver took her to a convenience store in the area of Poplar Avenue and Tillman Street where she was dropped off.

Police were given vague descriptions of each man, but said they were in a grey four-door Infiniti.

Sunday night, police identified the driver. They said no charges have been filed at this time.

“I think that's really sad and kind of scary, because it's kind of hard to accept that as the world we live in,” Kasey Remus, who lives downtown, said. “And I think it shows you that you can never been too comfortable around people because it can happen to you.”

People in the area were concerned about the assault.

“If you’re going to go to a club you've got to be with your friends, stay in your group of people you know; don't take drinks from people you don't know,” Carolyn Hannah said.

Despite the incident, people are not scared of going downtown.

“Don't let stuff like that keep you from living your life,” Kasey Remus said. “Just be careful, that's all I have to say; just be careful.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.