Memphis loses to Houston in final seconds for 4th straight loss

A late surge by the Memphis Tigers on Sunday night was not enough to complete the comeback over Houston.

Trailing for most of the game, the Tigers made a late surge after going down nine with less than eight minutes left.

Memphis went on a quick run, taking the lead with less than four minutes to go.

That momentum would be zapped when Houston’s Damyean Dotson was fouled with 3.3 seconds to put Houston on top for good at 72-71 in Memphis.

The Lawson brothers played well despite the loss. K.J. tallied 20 points and nine rebounds in a big 40 minutes. Brother Dedric stuffed the box score with 12 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Dotson was red-hot all game, and the Tigers couldn’t contain the senior as he scored 31 points.

The loss drops Memphis to .500 in conference play with a fourth straight loss.

The once-promising season hit a significant snag as AAC foes proved to be too much to handle.

The Tigers’ season will finish with a game against Tulane at home Thursday and a battle with 17th ranked SMU on the road on Saturday.

