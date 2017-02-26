Conley's 31 lifts Grizz over Nuggets

After three and a half quarters of intense tug-of-war between the Grizzlies and Nuggets, Memphis finally pulled away for a 105-98 win in Denver.

The Grizzlies stars shone bright Sunday. Mike Conley rode his hot hand to 5-9 shooting from three-point range and 31 points. Marc Gasol found a way to contribute across the board with 23 points, five rebounds, and six assists, and Zach Randolph tallied his 15th double-double of the season off the bench—most in the NBA—with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Head coach David Fizdale was excited about his point guard's play.

"Mike's aggression really changed the game late," Fizdale said. "He wasn't looking to get off the ball and defer. Switched on to him one time and he kept it. He made that big three and I thought that was the play that kind of broke it for us."

The win completes the season sweep for the Grizz against the Nuggets, defeating them twice in Denver and once in Memphis.

The win should serve as a nice momentum booster, as well, after a demoralizing loss to Indiana upon returning from the All-Star break.

Memphis is now 35-25 on the season and trail the Clippers by just one game for the five seed in the Western Conference.

Those Clippers will be in town shortly, but until then, the Grizzlies will head back home to take on the Suns on Tuesday.

