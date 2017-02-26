Worker files $25M lawsuit against Delta Fair after being shocked

A version of the Ring of Fire ride taken in 2009. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A man who was working at Delta Fair filed a lawsuit after being shocked last summer.

Tennessee law prohibits moving machinery or equipment within 10 feet of high-voltage overhead lines, except when steps have been taken to prevent accidental contact.

The lawsuit alleges Amusements of America, Inc. took no precautions when moving the Ring of Fire ride.

While moving the ride, two workers were shocked when the Ring of Fire struck a high-voltage power line 35 feet overhead. One of the workers, Edward Yearta, filed the lawsuit against Amusements of America and Delta Fair, Inc., seeking $25 million in damages.

The lawsuit alleges Delta Fair failed to:

Safely map out and plan the carnival midway

Supervise the contractors setting up rides

Establish, implement, and enforce sufficient policies, procedures, and guidelines for the placement of rides and/or safety of patrons

Prohibit the placement of rides in locations where they could come into contact with power lines.

