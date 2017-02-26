MPD released surveillance photo of car from deadly hit-and-run

Memphis Police Department released surveillance pictures of the car they said is responsible in a deadly hit-and-run near Overton Square.

The hit-and-run happened Wednesday after 8 p.m. on Madison Avenue.

Witnesses said a silver 2005 Ford Mustang with a dark line or decal across the rear bumper is responsible.

Police said the car hit 32-year-old William Phillips as he walked across Madison Avenue. The car briefly slowed down, and then continued, nearly striking two more pedestrians crossing Trimble Place.

Phillips was killed as a result of the crash

The car has damage to the front, windshield, and roof.

If you have any information where the car and the person responsible may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

