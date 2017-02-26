Community raises money for boy hit by car outside school

People in South Memphis came together Sunday night to raise money for a boy recovering after he was hit by a car outside Jackson Elementary School.

Witnesses said Jorden Weston was hit by a car near the school. Because of the accident, he used a wheelchair, but is now walking around with a walker.

People came to New Chicago Church to raise money for Jorden’s continued recovery.

“We really appreciate it,” Jorden’s mother, Monica Weston, said. “We appreciate the efforts, we appreciate the prayers, the concern, the calls the text. Everything. Like I said, it's overwhelming, but it's a good overwhelming.”

Weston said her son is recovering incredibly well after the accident and she is hopeful he will make a full recovery soon.

