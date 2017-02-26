Concert held to benefit children of missing mother

Family and friends of Keila Freeman held a benefit in her honor Sunday night.

Freeman went missing from Memphis in September 2016.

The purpose of the benefit concert was to raise money to help Keila’s children, Kadie and Jace, until she returns.

Performers took the stage to create a mood of empowerment while celebrating the strength of women—especially those standing strong in the face of adversity.

"We want this to be a celebration of women, the strength of the women who have to go through the toughest situations and still be strong no matter what," Kyle McGowan said.

Freeman’s husband was arrested on unrelated arson charges.

