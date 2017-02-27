Truck crashes into Oxford Square store - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Truck crashes into Oxford Square store

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

A truck crashed into a building in the square in Oxford, Mississippi.

The crash happened at a store on Courthouse Square.

Oxford Police Department is investigating the crash.

OPD said the driver had a medical incident and crashed the truck. He was not seriously injured.

