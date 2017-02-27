School bus involved in DeSoto Co. crash

A school bus was involved in a crash in DeSoto County early Monday morning.

The bus crashed around 7 a.m. at College Road near Craft Road.

Sheriff Bill Rasco said there were children on the bus, but no one was injured. The bus was heading to Lewisburg, Mississippi, but it is unclear to which school.

No one will face charges in the crash.

