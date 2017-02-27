5 tips to combat pricey prescriptions

The cost of prescriptions drugs has been on the rise, according to the experts. President Donald Trump even said he would fight the rising cost of prescription medication.

There are apps out there that could help cut down on the cost. Apps like BLINK help people by working as a voucher for the companies that make medication and those who sell it. You can sometimes cut down the cost by as much as 75 percent by using it.

However, there are a few traditional tips you can use to cut down on the cost of prescription medication.

You cam tell your doctor you're concerned about the cost of name-brand drugs. Ask about generics, which can cost up to 90 percent less than brand names.

Next, carefully choose your insurance plan. Pick a plan that covers the medications you need at a cost you can afford.

You can also look for discount coupons online if you pay out of pocket.

