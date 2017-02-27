Rise Pies to open at Tanger Outlets Southaven

Tanger Outlets Southaven will soon get its first restaurant.

Rise Pies Handcrafted Pizza is scheduled to open Wednesday, March 1.

The pizza restaurant will be located in suite 240, which is between Charlotte Russe and Abercrombie and Fitch.

To celebrate the opening, Rise Pies will be giving away free cheese pizzas all day Wednesday and Thursday (see store for official details on the giveaway).

