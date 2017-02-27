15 shots fired at students near Frayser Elementary School

A man is behind bars accused of opening fire on elementary students at a playground.

A man is behind bars accused of opening fire on elementary students at a playground.

Students were terrified as bullets flew near Frayser Elementary School.

According to a police report, a group of students were hanging out on the basketball court behind the school when they heard a man named "Nick" was about to shoot up the park.

The students started running away from the park when "Nick" started shooting.

One boy said he heard 15 shots fired, but no one was hit.

The boy told officers he saw the suspect running toward a neighborhood. He had seen the suspect at the school previously.

In April, a 17-year-old was shot and killed on the playground.

WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin is working to learn "Nick's" identity and what the school is doing to keep the park safe. He'll have a report on WMC Action News 5 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.