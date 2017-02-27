Middle school students raise money for Washington D.C. trip

Students in Orange Mound are working together to raise money to take a dream trip to Washington D.C.

Romricyia Barnes, an eighth grader at Hanley Middle School, has never been outside of the Mid-South. Under the leadership of their teacher Jon Tobin, students are doing odd jobs to raise these funds.

"I have never been on a plane," Barnes said.

Barnes and 25 of her classmates will have the opportunity to make the trip to D.C. in May.



"I'm nervous and excited because it's a new place and I'm going to be far away from my mom and dad," Barnes said.

Tobin thought up the idea for the trip. They will visit all the sights including the National Museum of African-American History and visit local universities.

"I want to give my students a chance to expand their horizons," Tobin said. "I really wanted to make sure they didn't just learn about our history but where they are going."

But to get to D.C. they had to put in the work. Along with getting generous donations, they also spent weekends raising money through activities like raking leaves.

"I feel like we worked hard and we deserve to go," student Ikia Lucas said.

If they raise another $10,000 by April, their trip will become a reality. You can help donate by clicking here.

