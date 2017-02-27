Woman suspects brother let robbers into home

A woman suspects her brother may have set up a robbery in her home.

On February 22, the woman said she woke up to find a man standing over her, pointing a gun at her and demanding money.

The man then escorted her downstairs, where another man was holding a gun with a laser. The suspect then pointed guns at the victim and her brother. The man then took her back upstairs before both suspects left in a black Chrysler 200.

The woman checked her purse to find $9,000 missing.

However, she and her brother noticed there were no signs of forced entry into the home. They said a house key was missing earlier that week, and their other brother was the only other person with access to the home.

The woman told officers she believed the other brother helped the suspects get into her home.

Both victims recognized one of the suspects, adding that he was wearing a scarf that fell off.

Memphis Police Department identified two of the three suspects. WMC Action News 5 declined to identify them to protect the victim.

Anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

