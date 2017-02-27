Cardinals open Spring Training play

The St. Louis Cardinals began their spring exhibition season last weekend, taking on the Miami Marlins on Saturday and Sunday. Miami won 8-7 on Saturday, but the Cardinals bounced back and won Sunday’s game, 7-4.

Saturday’s game was a close one throughout. Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader were the hitting stars for the Cardinals, with Carpenter hitting a 2-run home run and Bader contributing a solo shot. 3B Jedd Gyorko contributed two hits in two at-bats. New St. Louis leadoff hitter Dexter Fowler was perfect on the day, walking twice and scoring both times. Expected closer Seung Hwan Oh gave up 3 hits and 3 runs in his only inning, including two home runs.

Sunday’s win featured strong pitching overall by the Cardinals. All four Marlin runs were charged to 21-year-old Sandy Alcantara. But Mike Mayers, Jonathan Broxton, Brett Cecil, Corey Baker, and Matt Bowman combined to pitch eight innings, allowing only 4 hits and collecting 9 strikeouts. DH Yadier Molina knocked in two runs, as did catcher Eric Fryer. One of Fryer’s two hits was a triple, and Randall Grichuk, Yadier Molina, and Alberto Rosario – who replaced Fryer at catcher – contributed doubles. In all, St. Louis amassed 13 hits in evening their record at 1-1.

The Cardinals play a double header Monday this week, then play the Braves, Mets, and Nationals the rest of this week.

