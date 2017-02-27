2 people given citations after shots fired near Mud Island

Two people were given misdemeanor citations after shots were fired near Mud Island.

Officers received reports that shots were being fired from two vehicles near the intersection of North 2nd Street and North Mud Island Road on Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found two abandoned cars, but they continued to hear gunshots nearby.

Officers found several people shooting at Coke cans set up in the levee area.

Memphis Police Department originally detained seven people, but no arrests were made.

“I live out here. I live in Harbor Town and it was actually pretty scary to hear it and I don't want to hear that,” Jessica Rice said. “Like, why are you shooting at cans? That's absolutely obscured and to me it's ignorant.”

Those people are charged with misdemeanor possession of a firearm.

There were no injuries as a result of the shots fired.

