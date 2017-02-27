2 Frayser churches burglarized within 24 hours of each other

A projector was ripped out of the wall at Impact Baptist Church (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

A large amount of food was also stolen at Impact Baptist, area left ransacked (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Trinity All Nations was also broken into over the weekend (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

The man captured on surveillance at Impact Baptist (SOURCE: MPD)

Two churches were broken into within a day of each other in Frayser.

Impact Baptist Church and Trinity All Nations Church were both hit by thieves and burglars this weekend.

In one case, the thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of items.

Church leaders from both locations said their houses of worship were ransacked.

In both cases, the burglars went straight for where the keys to lockboxes and other buildings were kept.

Impact Baptist Church pastor Michael Ellis said at least one of the people responsible for stealing thousands from the church was captured on camera inside the church.

"Really disappointed because we do a lot here in the Frayser community," Ellis said.

Ellis said a man pried into an office and got his hands on the building keys. He said the thieves got away with $4,000- $5,000 worth of items that included laptop computers and TVs. Even a projector was pulled out of the ceiling.

Ellis said the person or people responsible stole about $1,000 worth of food.

"Everything you need is here. All you have to do is ask. You don't have to take it," Ellis said.

Deacon Cloice Chatman of Trinity All Nations Church said the thefts are uncalled for and make no sense.

"Why you going to pick on the church. The church is there for people," Chatman said.

Chatman said it's disappointing that his church was hit by thieves.

Leaders said they discovered the break in Saturday afternoon. Those responsible threw a brick through a door and went to the office, rifling through everything trying to get a key to the safes.

They didn't get anything.

However, Chatman said the door will cost at least $1,000 to replace.

Memphis Police Department has not said if they are looking into the two being connected.

