New bill seeks to protect senior citizens from abuse

A new bill just introduced by a Collierville senator is aimed at protecting seniors and addressing elderly abuse.

The legislation was introduced Monday in Nashville. It aims to protect seniors in a number of different ways, including everything from junk mail and scams to assault and abuse at health care facilities.

"It's not only physical abuse, sexual abuse in some cases, but financial abuse as well," Senator Mark Norris (R-Collierville) said.

Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris is one of four state lawmakers introducing the new legislation.

He said over the past decade crimes against Tennesseans 60 and over have spiked at least 20 percent.

The new proposed law would allow banks to freeze accounts if a scam is suspected and create stiffer penalties for people preying on older Tennesseans.

"This is indeed a problem that needs to be addressed. If we are serious about keeping Tennessee safe we need to keep these particular Tennesseans safe," Norris said.

Norris expects the bill will pass the General Assembly this legislative session.

