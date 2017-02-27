First Tennessee wins 17 national banking awards

First Tennessee Bank won 17 national awards and three regional (south) awards, after an evaluation by the Greenwich Associates of over 600 banks.

In the annual Phoenix-Hecht Treasury Management Quality Index for middle market banking, First Tennessee also scored high grades with As in every category.

“We are grateful that our business customers enthusiastically endorsed our service and capability. We work hard every day to earn their trust and loyalty,” said David Popwell, president of banking for First Tennessee’s parent company, First Horizon National Corp. “Our dedicated bankers are committed to providing differentiated customer service and this recognition reflects our focus on excellence.”

In the middle market banking category, First Tennessee won eight national and cash management awards. In addition, the bank won two regional awards for overall satisfaction and cash management over satisfaction. First Tennessee went on also winning nine more national awards in the small business banking category and one more regional award for proactively provides advice.

In the Phoenix-Hecht 2017 Treasury Management Quality Index for Middle Market Banking, which includes corporations with annual revenues between $20 million and $500 million, First Tennessee had the top grades.

First Tennessee’s grades are:

A: Product Operations

A: Product Satisfaction

A+: Customer Service

A: Technical Support

A+: Relationship Manager

First Tennessee Bank is the largest bank headquartered in Tennessee. You can get more information about First Tennessee by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.