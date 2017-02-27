Fight for health care runs through Memphis

With less than 100 days in office, the percentage of Tennesseans supporting the job Donald Trump is lower than the percentage that voted for him in November.

The fight over the future of the Affordable Care Act took center stage in Memphis on Monday, with health care advocates publicly pushing Tennessee Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander to protect Obamacare.

"I don't feel like people realize the scope of the ACA and how important it is to a wide range of people," Susan Dynerman said.

Dynerman spoke in favor of the ACA Monday, saying as a self-employed writer, it greatly cut her insurance costs. She and other supporters attended the Save My Care bus tour rally, a national initiative, calling for Congress to take care when dealing with health care.

"It is imperative that Memphians have access to health care services without any type of a pause," said Cherisse Scott with Memphis-based SisterReach. "Memphis has residents that have some of the highest health disparities in the state of Tennessee."

It remains unclear what will happen to Obamacare under Republican leadership in Washington.

A new poll of 600 registered voters released by MTSU shows 60 percent of Tennesseans favor its repeal, though in a follow-up question, 67 percent of those who want it gone said a vote to repeal should only come after a replacement plan has been announced.

"I am encouraged that debate has shifted from repeal only to repeal and replace in a thoughtful and deliberative manner," U.S. Senator Bob Corker said in a statement. "Congress is taking its time to ensure we put in place a responsible alternative that works for the American people.”

"Tennesseans should absolutely care about the damage Obamacare is doing to Tennesseans. Congress needs to act immediately to rescue those trapped in this collapsing system," U.S Senator Lamar Alexander said in a statement Monday afternoon.

