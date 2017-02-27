MSU extends head coach Dan Mullen for 4 years

Mississippi State head football coach Dan Mullen will stay through the 2020 season, thanks to a four-year extension.

"Dan has brought unprecedented success to Bulldog football and is one of the elite coaches in the country," athletic director John Cohen said. "From a school-record seven straight bowl games to our performance in the classroom, he continues to raise the standard of excellence."

Mullen holds a 61-42 mark in his eight seasons in Starkville, 12 wins behind program leader Jackie Sherill.

"I am very thankful to the University and athletic administration for their belief in me," Mullen said. "We have built a special program over the last eight years, creating a culture where winning is expected while achieving that in the toughest division in college football. I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I am truly excited about the direction we are heading as a program. This extension allows my family a long-term future here in Starkville, a place we are proud to call home."

Mullen, the second longest tenured coach in the SEC, has brought the Bulldogs to seven straight bowl appearances and five wins.

Mullen was named 2014 SEC Coach of the Year in taking his team to their first number one ranking in history and an appearance in the Orange Bowl.

Mississippi State finished 6-7 in 2016, but managed a win in the St. Petersburg Bowl over Miami-Ohio.

