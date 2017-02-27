Dancing for Our Stars raises funds for a good cause

WMC's Justin Jaggers and Maggie Green practice for Dancing For The Stars (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Jenny Hurt, Community Director for the Baddour Center, said a popular event at Landers Center continues to grow each year.

"Dancing for Our Stars, this is our third we've done this event and it's just grown the past two years we've done it," Hurt said. "We're really excited about it. The event mimics the TV show 'Dancing With the Stars'."

Local celebrities are paired with professional dancers.

"Local celebrities and community leaders, that's who makes up the cast of 2017's Dancing for Our Stars. People who are putting on their dancing shoes to help the residents and staff of Senatobia's Baddour Center, a 120 acre living facility for adults with special needs," Hurt said.

The 143 residents are able to live, work, and learn around a caring staff.

Events like Dancing for Our Stars help fund the non-profit center.

When it comes to recruiting for the event, some people need some convincing.

"They don't want to look silly, but after some coercing and letting them know it's for a good cause, they'll agree to do it.", Hurt said.

"I think it's a great cause to help out. It's also a chance for me to learn some salsa moves," says local musician William Charles.

Each participant is paired with a dancing professional, they are given several weeks of training, and a chance to raise money through the event's website.

Each pair is encouraged to raise money through online voting, sponsorships, and ticket sales.

The event takes place in the theater of the Landers Center in Southaven on Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m.

