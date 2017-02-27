Educator surprised with pep rally and celebration for her achievements

One Memphis educator received a special surprise Monday when the school held a pep rally and celebration for her.

Dr. Sharon Griffin was named as one of the Education Week National Leaders to Learn From and the school rallied behind their 'rock star'.

Dr. Griffin thought she was attending a cabinet meeting at Douglass High School when she arrived at the school early Monday morning. She didn't know the school was waiting to greet her.

Known as "Dr. G," she has helped turn around some of the lowest performing schools into some of the highest performing schools.

MORE PHOTOS: Mobile users click here to view more pictures from the surprise

She was greeted at the school Monday by cheerleaders, the pep band, majorettes, principals and schools from each iZone school, cabinet members, and family members.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.