MPD seeking public's help in identifying 2 suspects from 2015 murder

Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in bringing two suspected murderers to justice.

MPD posted photos and information on the two suspects believed to be responsible for the 2015 shooting death of 26-year-old Army Sgt. Calvin Wilhite Jr.

Wilhite was walking down S. Fourth Street with his fiancee on Sunday, May 24, 2015, and was trying to leave Beale Street when he got into an argument with two other men.

Wilhite and his financee attempted to cross the street when the passenger of the vehicle opened fire on him, shooting and killing him.

Investigators believe the driver of the vehicle is a man with light complexion, appeared to have hazel eyes, 22-25 years of age, with a high top fade with some curl on top. The passenger of the vehicle was described as a man with medium to dark complexion, with a chubby face, 22-25 years of age, and a regular fade hairstyle. The suspect vehicle was described as a greenish/grey color Chrysler Sebring four-door sedan.

There have been no arrests in this case.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrest of these individuals.

If you have any information on these two individuals, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

