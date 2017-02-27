Parents encourage unity in juvenile court forum

Monday, the Shelby County juvenile court board held a panel to inform parents on how to help their children succeed, and reminded them that they don’t have to do it alone.

“If there are any parents that are going through anything ask for help,” Shelby County school board member Stephanie Love said.

Following her speech, several other of the panelists spoke, but it was Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative coordinator Kimbrelle Owens who offered up the concept of creating a support system.

“We are here to let parents know that we are a just village,” Owens said.

Panelists focused on the idea of building a village to help raise a child, and encouraged parents to reach out and work with both law enforcement and juvenile court as a way to prevent a child from becoming involved in gang life, or other criminal activity.

“I feel more empowered,” Donna Harvey said. “The programs all together were really good.”

"They'll make mistakes, but told them to never give up on themselves or their children because there is always someone to help," Owens said.

After the panel concluded, panelists answered questions from the audience, leaving parents with the tools and resources to be a better parent to their children.

