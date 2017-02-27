Police ID 3 suspects in Governor's Inn homicide

Memphis Police Department is looking for three men wanted for the death of a man at Governor’s Inn on Mt. Moriah Road.

Officers found Donnell Love unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the hotel on February 12. He later died.

After Love was shot, the suspects took money from him. The suspects were later picked up and taken away in a Green Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Witnesses said three men were responsible. These three men were caught on surveillance video.

If you have any information on this homicide, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

