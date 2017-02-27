2 arrested for crowbar beating death - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 arrested for crowbar beating death

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Jackson (L) and Fields (R) (Source: SCSO) Jackson (L) and Fields (R) (Source: SCSO)
Steve Baldwin (Source: Family) Steve Baldwin (Source: Family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people have been arrested in the beating death of a man in June.

Ladarius Jackson and Christy Fields are both charged with first-degree murder of 53-year-old Steve Baldwin.

Neighbors said Baldwin was lying lifeless on Scottsdale Street after he was beaten with a crowbar and left for dead.

