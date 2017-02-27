Tigers women win final home game against Tulane

The Memphis Tiger Women's hoop squad played its final home game Monday against Tulane at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

It was senior night on campus, with two seniors in Loysha Morris and Taylor Williams looking to sweep the Green Wave after winning earlier this month in New Orleans.

Fate shone down on the seniors as Morris made the first bucket of the game. She was soon followed by Williams, who led the Tigers with 19 points.

Cheyenne Creighton got into double figures with 18 points.

Williams hit the game winner--a three-pointer with 20 seconds left.

Tigers got the 57-56 victory to finish 11-5 at home.

Next up, Memphis gets the eighth seed in the AAC Tournament at Connecticut on Wednesday.

