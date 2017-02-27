Tough loss to Houston still rankles Tigers

U of M Men Coming to Grips with 1 Point Loss to Houston

The Tigers Men's Basketball team is coming to grips with its soul crushing one-point loss to Houston on Sunday.

The last play of the game was misplayed, according to head coach Tubby Smith. Smith said it should've been a lob to the post, but the ball went outside and was blocked at the buzzer in a 72-71 defeat.

"They did a good job on defense," Dedric Lawson said. "They put somebody long on the ball and made it hard to see to get the pass in."

"I hate to lose," K.J. Lawson said. "I treat it like somebody died. It's do or die for me."

The Tigers, now 18-11 overall, 8-7 in the American, next play their final home game Thursday against Tulane at FedExForum.

