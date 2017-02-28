Rhodes College, CBU ready for post-season tournaments

Rhodes College now knows where it's heading in the NCAA Division-3 Tournament.

The Lynx, after winning their first conference tournament crown since 1992, will travel to Walla Walla, Washington to take on Whitman, the number one team in the country.

The game will be this Friday at a tipoff time to be determined.

Rhodes beat Birmingham Southern on Sunday 98-95 to win the Southern Athletic Association Tournament title.

Christian Brothers University will host West Florida in the quarterfinal round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament.

That game set for Tuesday night, 7 p.m., on CBU's campus at Canale Arena in midtown.

