A mulch fire continues to smolder in Southeast Memphis.

The fire sparked at Michael's Tree Loader Services on Knight Arnold Road between Getwell Road and Lamar Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Since then, more than 200 emergency responders have tried to fight the flames.

Though no air quality alerts have been issued for the area, the smell of smoke is widespread across the city. Shelby County Health Department asked people who live and work within a mile of the fire to avoid staying outside for too long.

The owner of the business said the cause of the fire is suspicious--he said it did not start in the mulch, but rather in a log pile.

Michael's Tree Loader Services is still open for business.

There have not been any evacuations in the area.

