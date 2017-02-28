1 injured in hit-and-run crash

One person was taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Memphis.

The crash happened at the intersection of Stage and Coleman roads.

Witnesses said a Ford F-150, a Chevrolet, and a gold Pontiac crashed at the intersection.

"The truck was trying to go straight towards Austin Peay and that vehicle was trying to turn left onto Stage Road," witness Donald Parris, who owns a nearby business, said.

The Pontiac drove away from the scene, but WMC Action News 5 cameras saw police investigating a damaged gold Pontiac a couple of blocks away from the crash site.

Police took one man into custody near the Pontiac. It's unclear if he has been charged with a crime.

Parris said accidents happen at the Stage and Coleman intersection all the time. He said he'd like to see the city install a green arrow at the intersection to help alleviate some of the traffic problems.

"It may not stop all of them, but it would alleviate most of them," Parris said.

Police said the person injured in the crash was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. A 2-year-old was in the car as well but was not injured.

