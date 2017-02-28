Rain lingers after severe weather moves out of Mid-South

As heavy rain, hail, and wind made its way through the Mid-South early Wednesday morning, several counties experienced damage, some of which led to classes being canceled.

As heavy rain, hail, and wind made its way through the Mid-South early Wednesday morning, several counties experienced damage, some of which led to classes being canceled.

A person had to be rescued when a tree fell on a mobile home in Tyronza, AR(Source: WMC Action News 5)

Severe storms are pushing through the Mid-South early Wednesday morning.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

McNairy County and Chester County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 a.m.

Tornado Watch

A tornado watch was issued for parts of East Arkansas and West Tennessee early Wednesday morning.

Remember: A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado-producing storms to develop.

Counties included in this watch are as follows:

In Arkansas:

Mississippi County, Poinsett County, Crittenden County, Craighead County, Cross County, St. Francis County

In Tennessee:

Gibson County, Crockett County, McNairy County, Tipton County, Shelby County, Lauderdale County, Fayette County, Chester County, Hardeman County, Dyer County, Haywood County.

The watch is set to expire at 8 a.m. in all counties.

The second round moves through the Mid-South early Wednesday morning. The timing on this will be from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. with a line of storms moving from west to east through Arkansas, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi. This line will be capable of producing heavy rain, intense lightning, hail, and damaging winds. The tornado threat will be low but not zero.

Line of strong/severe tstms will approach the MS river at 6am. The world sleeps but we are busy analyzing #24/7/365 #mswx #tnwx #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/wsfF7i8UIo — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 1, 2017

Download the free WMC Action News 5 StormTrack 5 weather app to watch the storms approach via radar, submit pictures, and receive push alerts delivered straight to your smart phone.

Text 'SEVERE' to 90105 to receive severe weather text alerts from NWS.

For damage reports and school closings, click here.

Tuesday Night storms

Though storms Tuesday night did not impact the Mid-South much, a system proved deadly in Southeast Missouri. Several cars were blown off Interstate 55 near Perryville, Missouri. One person died as a result of the severe storms in Missouri.

SEVERE STORM SUMMARY

OVERALL SEVERE THREAT: Slight to enhanced

WHERE: Best chance of severe storms this evening is in east Arkansas. The best chance Wednesday morning is in West TN and Northeast MS.

HIGHEST THREAT AREAS: East Arkansas (Blytheville, Jonesboro, Harrisburg, Wynne Forrest City) and Northwest Tennessee (Dyersburg, Union City).

WHEN: Wednesday from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. for the entire Mid-South.

MAIN THREAT: Large hail and high wind

TORNADO THREAT: Low, mainly in Arkansas

WIND THREAT: Medium

HAIL THREAT: Medium

FLOOD THREAT: Low

Severe weather will not be widespread and some areas will not see anything severe. Night-time severe storms are problematic because most people are asleep, so make sure your weather radio is on and working. Hopefully, these storms will stay below severe limits, but better to be safe than sorry.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.