Zaxby's set to open Millington location

Zaxby's is flying into Millington next month.

The restaurant famous for its chicken fingers and wings is scheduled to open on Highway 51 in March.

“We are so excited to be opening our eighth Zaxby’s store,” said Scott Gattie, co-licensee, with partner Jeremy Gattie, of the new Millington location. “We believe that this area is a perfect fit for the family-friendly atmosphere that Zaxby’s represents. My partner and I have been blown away by this brand and how we are consistently treated like family. We could not ask to partner with a better restaurant, and we look forward to having Millington residents come dine with us. And we will be honoring all those in the military with a special military discount”

The restaurant, which will be in Zaxby's farmhouse design, will seat 90 people. Plus, the restaurant plans to hire more than 50 people from the local community.

Those interested in applying can do so here or in the store.

