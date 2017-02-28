1 detained after driver shot at on Memphis street

At least six police cars responded when a driver in Memphis said his car had been riddled with bullet holes.

The driver of a white suburban said someone in a black car opened fire around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Rayner Drive. According to his family members, there were two other people in the suburban with him at the time. Nobody was injured.

The driver's family said he was approaching some men who robbed his cousin earlier in the day when they fired the shots at his vehicle.

Memphis Police Department has not released any information about the alleged robbery. One person has been detained in connection with the shooting, but no word on whether charges have been filed.

