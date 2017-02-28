Memphis kicker chosen as AAC Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year

University of Memphis kicker Jake Elliott won the 2017 American Athletic Conference Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

Elliott is one of the top kickers in college football, and he's no slouch in the classroom.

Elliott graduated as a Marketing Management major with a 3.85 GPA. He won the 2016 American Scholar-Athlete Sport Excellence Award and was a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award. Elliott is also a member of Memphis' student-athlete advisory committee.

On the field, Elliott is a two time AAC Special Teams Player of the Year. He's the first player to ever earn first-team all-conference honors four times.

In addition to the recognition, Elliott will receive a $2,000 scholarship, which he can use for graduate or professional studies.

Elliott is the second Memphis player to achieve the award in the past three years. Linebacker Charles Harris won the award in 2014.

